Go-Go’s Bassist Kathy Valentine to Lead Head Over Heels Band in Texas

Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine will lead the band for a new production of Head Over Heels at the ZACH Theatre in Texas. Directed by Dave Steakley, the immersive production runs August 9-September 10.

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Head Over Heels is conceived by and features an original book by Jeff Whitty, and is adapted by James Magruder. Set to the music of the iconic LA-based female rock band The Go-Go’s, the musical comedy follows a royal family in search of a purpose, lovers in search of each other, and a whole kingdom in search of a beat. The show debuted on Broadway in 2018 following a world premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and a pre-Broadway engagement at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco.

Valentine, who cowrote hits like the title number and “Vacation,” will not only serve as musical director but will play bass for the production. The band will also include female musicians Eve Monsees on guitar, Emily Gimble on piano, and Kristy McInnis on drums.