Gavin DeGraw to Present Christmas Concert at the Café Carlyle

The Grammy-nominated singer will make his Carlyle debut.

Gavin DeGraw
Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will make his Café Carlyle debut with his new holiday themed concert, Christmas in the City.

Running December 12-16, the concert will find the Grammy nominee performing his favorite holiday classics. DeGraw is currently on tour in Europe and the United Kingdom after releasing his new album, Face the River, in 2022.

DeGraw’s hits include “Follow Through,” “Chariot,” “I Don’t Want to Be”, “Not Over You,” and “In Love With a Girl.”

