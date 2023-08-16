Gabe Martínez to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Martínez comes to the Broadway company after playing Santiago on the first national tour.

Gabe Martínez will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning Tuesday, October 10, in the role of Santiago. Martínez was the original Santiago in the first national tour of Moulin Rouge!, which is currently performance at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. This will mark his Broadway debut.

Ricky Rojas, who created the role of Santiago on Broadway, will play his final performance with the Broadway cast on Sunday, September 10. The role will then be played by Alexander Gil Cruz and Ricardo A. Zayas in the four weeks prior to Martínez joining the company.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John Logan, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, and has music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. It is based on the beloved film by Baz Luhrmann and is the recipient of 10 Tony Awards.

The current Broadway cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine, Casey Cott as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Cameron Burke, Nick Burrage, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Jenn Stafford, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, Ricardo Zayas, and Jordan Wynn.

