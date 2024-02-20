Full Ensemble Announced for Broadway Premiere of The Great Gatsby

The full company has been announced for the Broadway premiere of the new musical The Great Gatsby, starting performances on March 29, with an official opening set for April 25, at the Broadway Theatre.

In the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the full cast as swings.

They join Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby will have scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.