Full Casting Announced for North American Tour of Clue

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of Clue, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro whodunit board game and adapted from Paramount Pictures’ 1985 film. The first stop of the tour will be the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it will run February 27-March 3. The tour will then continue to Louisville, Kentucky. Other stops on the tour include Boston, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. Click here for a complete tour schedule. Additional dates will be announced through the spring and summer.

The cast includes Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady) as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Joanna Glushak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day) as Mrs. White, Mark Price (Mamma Mia!) as Wadsworth, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page) as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Alison Ewing, Mary McNulty, and James Taylor Odom.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, Clue is written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It is directed by Casey Hushion (associate director of Mean Girls and The Prom) and features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara, sound design by Jeff Human, and hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Clue is associate directed by Steve Bebout, with fight choreography by Robert Westley.