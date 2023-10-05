First Look at the North American Tour of Funny Girl

The tour, starring Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, is currently in its second month.

The North American tour of Funny Girl launched last month and is currently in Detroit until October 8 before its next stop in Memphis. Katerina McCrimmon stars as Fanny Brice. Get a first look at McCrimmon and the rest of the cast here.

The show also features Grammy winner Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.

The touring ensemble features Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Rodney Thompson, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur.

Funny Girl is directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer. The music is by Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winner Jule Styne with lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart with revisions by Harvey Fierstein.

The creative team also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, tap choreographer Ayodele Casel, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Kevin Adams, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, hair and wig designer Campbell Young Associates, music supervisor Michael Rafter, orchestrator Chris Walker. Dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements are by Alan Williams with additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

