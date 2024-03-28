First Listen: “Lesbian Lesbian Sex Sex Sex” From White Girl in Danger Cast Recording

Yellow Sound Label will release the original cast recording of Michael R. Jackson’s White Girl in Danger on Friday, March 29. Here is a first listen to a track from the album, titled “Lesbian Lesbian Sex Sex Sex,” sung by cast members Latoya Edwards and Molly Hager.

A “fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama,” White Girl in Danger was presented off-Broadway by the VIneyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater in 2023. The director was Lileana Blain-Cruz and the choreographer was Raja Feather Kelly. Lynne Shankel provides orchestrations.

In White Girl in Danger, the citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs (Latoya Edwards) and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite’s juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention—especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha’s Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway?

The cast of White Girl in Danger features Rocky Anicette, Liz Lark Brown, LaDonna Burns, Alexis Cofield, Kayla Davion, Shane Donovan, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouché, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager, Ciara Alyse Harris, Vincent Jamal Hooper, James Jackson Jr., Tarra Conner Jones, Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Jon-Michael Reese, Eric William Morris, and Natalie Walker.

Order the album here.