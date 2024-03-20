First Listen: Idina Menzel in the New Musical Redwood

The song “Great Escape” was recorded live during the show’s world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse.

The sold-out world-premiere production of Redwood, led by Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Frozen), has officially released a first listen track of the song “Great Escape.” Listen to the live performance track, with music by Kate Diaz and lyrics by Diaz and Tina Landau, with the accompanying lyric video below.

Redwood continues its sold-out run at La Jolla Playhouse through March 31 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre. The musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwood forest features a book and direction by Landau and is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

In addition to Menzel as Jesse, the cast includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza as Mel, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Becca, Michael Park as Finn, and Zachary Noah Piser as Spencer, along with understudies Aja Simone Baitey, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, and Lance Arthur Smith.

The creative team includes music supervisor Kimberly Grigsby, music director Haley Bennett, scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Scott Zielinski, sound designer Jonathan Deans, and media designer Hana S. Kim. Vertical movement and staging is by Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP.

The live performance recording of “Great Escape” was mixed by Mitch Allan.