Film of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to Play Movie Theaters

Taylor Swift’s wildly successful and ongoing concert, The Eras Tour, has been filmed and will play cinemas across North America starting October 13. The singer-songwriter announced the movie on her Instagram this morning. Ticket demand for the live show has been extraordinary, with venues selling out within hours. Already, visitors to the AMC Theatres website are experiencing wait times to purchase tickets to the filmed concert. I haven’t seen it, but those lucky enough to procure a ticket tell me that it’s the most highly theatrical concert event they’ve ever attended. You can see a trailer here: