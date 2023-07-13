Erin Davie and Mark Evans Set for Bridges of Madison County at Signature Theatre

The Jason Robert Brown-Marsha Norman musical comes to Arlington, Virginia.

Erin Davie and Mark Evans will star in Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman’s The Bridges of Madison County at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Davie will play Francesca, with Evans as Robert. The cast also includes Christopher Bloch as Charlie, Rayanne Gonzales as Marge, Julia Wheeler Lennon as Carolyn, Nolan Montgomery as Michael, Marina Pires as Marian/Chiara/State Fair Singer, and Cullen R. Titmas as Bud. Carla Crawford, Tori Gomez, Alex Stone, and Douglas Ullman Jr. are understudies.

Directed by Ethan Heard, with musical direction by Laura Bergquist and choreography by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise, the production has scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, lighting design by Jesse Belsky, sound design by Eric Norris, and wigs by Danna Rosedahl.

Dates for the production are August 8-September 17.