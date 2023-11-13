Emma Pittman, Joshua Boone, and More Join The Outsiders Broadway Cast

More casting has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, scheduled to begin performances March 16 at the Jacobs Theatre. Opening night is set for April 11.

Based on S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel and set in 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Outsiders follows a band of working-class “greasers,” led by Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade, as they fight for space and purpose against the preppy “Socs” and a whole society designed to see them fail. The Outsiders has been a staple of high school reading lists for decades, and was further immortalized by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film (which is also a basis for this musical).

Newly announced are Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon. They join Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Justin Levine, and choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman. Danya Taymor directs.

The show made its world premiere last year at La Jolla Playhouse. The Outsiders will feature scenic design by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, and projection design by Hana Kim. The music director is Matt Hinkley.