Elle Fanning Sets Broadway Debut in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate

Emmy nominee Elle Fanning has joined the cast of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theater.

Fanning (The Great) makes her Broadway debut in the dark comedy, opposite Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold, and Alyssa Emily Marvin. The Second Stage Theater production will begin previews Tuesday, November 28 at the Helen Hayes Theater, with opening night scheduled for December 18.

Appropriate will have feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor.

The dark comedy, about a family that discovers violent imagery amongst their dead father’s possessions, had its New York premiere in 2014 as part of Jacobs-Jenkins’ playwriting residency at Signature Theatre. Directed by Liesl Tommy, that version starred Johanna Day, Mike Faist, Patch Darragh, Maddie Corman, and Michael Laurence.