Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern Announces Cast

Producers Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment, under license from Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, announced the cast of the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) live interactive theatrical production The Twenty-Sided Tavern. Performances start at Stage 42 on April 19, with an official opening of May 5.

The cast features co-creators DAGL as Dungeon Master, Sarah Davis Reynolds as Tavern Keeper, Tyler Nowell Felix as Fighter, Madelyn Murphy as Mage, and Diego F. Salinas as Rogue. Completing the cast are RJ Christian, R. Alex Murray, Cassidy Sledge, and Alex Stompoly.

D&D is the most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) in the world, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. At Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the “fourth player,” influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows them to vote on aspects of the story, characters, and more, so that no two performances are alike. There are also opportunities for audience members to join the action onstage and participate in games such as trivia, charades, and fantasy beer pong.