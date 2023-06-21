Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors to Bring Pansexual GenZ Vampire to the New York Stage

The new comedy by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen will open off-Broadway in September.

Drew & Dane Productions has announced that Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors will have a limited 18-week off-Broadway engagement at New World Stages this fall. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, performances will run September 4, 2023-January 7, 2024, with an official September 18 opening. Greenberg also directs.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is a camp-filled reimagining of Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel. The production is described as follows: “This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum. With a cast of brilliant quick take comedians, this Dracula will make you scream… with laughter.”

The cast will feature Jordan Boatman (Medea at BAM), Arnie Burton (Peter and The Starcatcher), James Daly (Hulu’s Letterkenny), Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney’s Newsies).

The creative team includes scenic design by Tijana Bjelajac, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by Victoria Deiorio, and wig and hair design by Ashley Rae Callahan.