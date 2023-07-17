Dr. Strangelove Stage Play in the Works From Veep Creator Armando Iannucci

A stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s iconic film Dr. Strangelove is in the works from Emmy winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier winner Sean Foley. The show is expected to premiere in London’s West End in the fall of 2024.

Considered one of the best films of all time, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is the story of a rogue United States Air Force general who orders a preemptive nuclear strike on the Soviet Union, and the attempts from the American government to stop it. Loosely based on Peter George’s novel Red Alert, the 1964 comedy is written by Kubrick, Terry Southern, and George, with direction by Kubrick. It starred Peter Sellers in three different roles, alongside George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn, Slim Pickens, and Tracy Reed.

The theatrical version will be written by Iannucci and Foley, with direction by Foley (The Play What I Wrote). Iannucci is the creator of the political comedies The Thick of It and Veep.

Dates, casting, and further information are still to be announced.