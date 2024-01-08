Derek Klena Returns to Moulin Rouge! Next Month

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back Tony nominee Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia) in the role of Christian on Tuesday, February 6, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Klena rejoins the company, taking over for Casey Cott, at the same performance that Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Boy George joins the cast as Harold Zidler.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design), and Matt Stine (music producer).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 and features many of the iconic songs from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered over 20 years ago.