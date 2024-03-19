Dee Roscioli to Play Céline Dion in Titanique

Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) will join the cast of the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique as Céline Dion. Roscioli starts performances on April 3, replacing Nicole Parker, who will play her final performance on March 31. The musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, runs at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

Roscioli is one of the longest running Elphaba’s in Wicked, with a seven-year record-breaking run in the Broadway, Chicago, San Francisco, and first national touring companies. Other credits include the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Kid Victory at the Vineyard Theatre, and Sing Street at the Huntington Theatre. Her TV credits include Katy Keene, Little Voice, and Madagascar: A Little Wild.

The current cast of Titanique includes Lindsay Heather Pearce (Glee) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice) as Victor Garber, Russell Daniels as Ruth, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Nicholas Connell. The production includes scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, and original prop design by Eric Reynolds.