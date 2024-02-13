DC Premiere of Penelope Announces Cast and Creatives

Signature Theatre announces the cast and creative team for the DC premiere of the musical Penelope, with book by Alex Bechtel (Lightning Rod Special’s The Appointment), Grace McLean (In the Green), and Eva Steinmetz (Lightning Rod Special’s The Appointment) and music and lyrics by Bechtel. It runs March 5-April 21 in Signature’s ARK Theatre.

Steinmetz directs, with music direction by Ben Moss. Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal) stars in the title role. Based on writings in The Odyssey by Homer, Penelope is told from the perspective of the wife of Odysseus who was left behind as she takes to the microphone to chronicle twenty years waiting on the small island kingdom of Ithaca.

The creative team includes scenic designer Paige Hathaway, costume designer Danielle Preston, lighting designer Jesse Belsky, and sound designer Eric Norris.