Dana Delany and Dot-Marie Jones to Star in Highway Patrol at the Goodman Theatre

Emmy Award-winning actor Dana Delany (Desperate Housewives) stars in the world premiere of her new thriller, Highway Patrol, at the Goodman Theatre January 20-February 18. Also in the cast are three-time Emmy Award nominee Dot-Marie Jones (Glee) and emerging Chicago actor Thomas Murphy Molony. Co-creator Jen Silverman (Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties) arranges and curates the text of the play from Delaney’s digital archives of her exchanges over Twitter, in collaboration with co-creators Dane Laffrey and Mike Donahue, who also directs.

Highway Patrol is based on a true story about an incident that happened while Delany was appearing in Body of Proof and the network ABC asked her to promote the show on Twitter. In the play, Cam, a 13-year-old fan in a desperate medical situation captures Delany’s attention on Twitter and sweeps her into an intense, around-the-clock online friendship. When Cam starts receiving messages from beyond, she is thrust into a world where unexpected revelations raise the question of how far we go to love and be loved.