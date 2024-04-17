Crazy Rich Asians Musical in the Works From Helen Park and More

A stage musical version of Crazy Rich Asians is in the works.

Producers Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Kevin Kwan announced today that Jon M. Chu, who directed the movie (alongside the In the Heights film and the upcoming two-part adaptation of Wicked) will helm helm the theatrical version. It would mark Chu’s Broadway debut.

This new musical will have a book by Leah Nanako Winkler (God Said This), music by Helen Park (KPOP), and lyrics by Amanda Green (High Fidelity) and Tat Tong.

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy based on the bestselling trilogy by Kwan and the 2018 Warner Bros film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh and featuring a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. It explores what can happen when “young love collides with old money.”

Timeline and additional information have not yet been revealed.