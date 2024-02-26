Complete Casting Announced for Broadway Transfer of Hell’s Kitchen

The musical will begin performances March 28 at the Shubert Theatre.

AKW Productions has announced complete casting for the Broadway premiere of the new musical Hell’s Kitchen.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon will reprise their roles from the Public Theater world premiere.

Joining them are Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble/u/s Davis), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David Guzman (Ensemble), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Nyseli Vega (Millie/Ensemble/u/s Jersey), Lamont Walker II (‘Riq/Ensemble/u/s Knuck), and Rema Webb (Crystal/Ensemble/u/s Miss Liza Jane), with Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Takia “Tiki” Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Donna Vivino, and Oscar Whitney Jr. as understudies and swings.

Hell’s Kitchen is conceived by 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. Orchestrations are by Kitt and Blackstone with arrangements by Keys and Blackstone and music direction by Lily Ling.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.

The musical starts performances on March 28, with an opening night set for April 20, at the Shubert Theatre.