Company XIV’s Cocktail Magique Announces New Cast for the Fall

The magic and burlesque show has been extended through February.

Company XIV announced new cast members for Cocktail Magique, a combination magic and mixology show in which burlesque performers also serve guests cocktails.

Marley Armstrong, Onyx Noir, Nia Simone, Adam Tabellija, and Lydia Wilts join returning cast members Kylie Rose, Syrena, and Sam Urdang.

The creative team includes creator and director Austin McCormick, costume and scenic designer Zane Pihlström, makeup designer Sarah Cimino, hair designer Kenneth Griffin, lighting designer Brian Tovar, and sound designer Julian Evans.

Company XIV was founded in 2006 by Austin McCormick. Cocktail Magique takes place at its new venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The show is for ages 21+.