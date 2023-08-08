Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before… to Return this Holiday Season

The holiday circus show will perform December 7-28 at both Madison Square Garden and the Chicago Theatre.

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before… will perform this holiday season from December 7-28 at both the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Chicago Theatre in Chicago.

According to an official description, “‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the classic poem ‘A Visit from Saint Nicholas’ by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.”

Ticket go on sale this Friday for both the New York run and the Chicago run.