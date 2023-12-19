Christine Lahti and More Join Vineyard Theatre’s Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy

Vineyard Theatre has announced the complete cast and design team for its upcoming production of Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder). The show runs January 25-February 25 at Vineyard Theatre, with an official opening night on February 8.

The cast features Academy Award nominee Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope, Swing Shift) as Ljuba, Renata Friedman (Zürich) as Masha, Haskell King (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Egor, John Lavelle (Selma, The Graduate) as Steve, and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy) as Nikolai.



The design team includes scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee Alexander Dodge, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Marcus Doshi, sound design by Tony Award winner Darron L West, and video and projection design by Jared Mezzocchi.

Russian Troll Farm takes place at St. Petersburg’s infamous (real-life) Internet Research Agency, where workers manipulate social media to advance Russia’s agenda, in 2016, before the US presidential election.

It is produced in association with Dori Berinstein/Dramatic Forces and Geva Theatre Center. The world premiere was produced virtually by TheaterWorks Hartford and TheatreSquared in October, 2020.