Cast Set for Bruce Vilanch’s Dolly Parton Musical, Here You Come Again

Tricia Paoluccio and Matthew Risch will star in Here You Come Again, a new jukebox musical featuring the songs of Dolly Parton, running July 26-August 27 at Goodspeed Musicals.

Here You Come Again is co-written by Emmy winner Bruce Vilanch, director and choreographer Gabriel Barre, and Paoluccio, who will also play Dolly Parton. Featuring hits like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream,” and the title song, the show follows a diehard Dolly fan (Risch) whose imaginary version of the singer gets him through a tough time.

The production will have musical direction and orchestrations by Eugene Gwozdz, sets by Anna Louizos, costumes by Bobby Pearce, lighting by Alyssandra Docherty, sound by Mark Valenzuela, hair and makeup by Brian Strumwasser, and magic by Michael Misko.



The show reopens Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut, which has been closed since the pandemic.