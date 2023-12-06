Cast Announced for Grumpy Monkey, The Musical at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse announced the full cast for the world premiere of Grumpy Monkey, The Musical, based on the bestselling picture book Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne and Max Lang, adapted and directed by Nina Meehan, with music and lyrics by Daniel Mertzlufft and Jacob Ryan Smith. The show, the first full production of Pasadena Playhouse’s newly announced youth and family programming initiative, will run from February 3-March 3 at Porticos Art Space.

The cast features Hao Feng (Lifetime’s Twisted Little Lies) as Jim Panzee, seven-time Ovation Award nominee Marc Ginsburg (Ragtime at Pasadena Playhouse) as Norman, Kay Sibal (Spring Awakening at East West Players) as Snake, Ciarra Stroud as Marabou, Frankie Zabilka as Lemur, and Danny Holmberg as the understudy.

In the show, Jim Panzee is in no mood for any fun or games and none of his friends know why. Aimed at 4-8 year olds and their families, Grumpy Monkey, The Musical shows kids that not every day is a good one, and that’s okay.