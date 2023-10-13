Cast Announced for Buena Vista Social Club™ Musical

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Buena Vista Social Club™, a new musical about the very popular 1997 album, which is set to begin previews off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company on November 17 ahead of an official opening night on December 13. Performances are scheduled through December 31.

The cast will feature Skizzo Arnedillo (A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Sanchez Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Hector Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Lincoln Center’s Twelfth Night), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway Debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

Directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), Buena Vista Social Club™ features a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), music by Grammy Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club, and choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Carousel, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story). Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) will lead the music team as Music Producer.

The musical will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, and wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas. The music supervisor is Dean Sharenow. The music director is Marco Paguia. Amanda Michaels will serve as the production stage manager.