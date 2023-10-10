Cast and Creative Team Announced for York Theatre Company’s The Jerusalem Syndrome

The world premiere new musical has book and lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen.

The York Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, “a crazy new musical” with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. Directed by Don Stephenson with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Alex Sanchez, the show will run at the Theatre at St. Jean’s November 21-December 31.

The Jerusalem Syndrome is the winner of the Kleban Prize and the Theatre for the American Musical Award and is an original musical comedy about a real-life psychological malady that causes tourists in Israel to suddenly believe that they are characters from the Bible. Holzman and Needleman collaborated on the musical for many years, up to Needleman’s death from breast cancer earlier this year. This production is dedicated to her memory.

The cast of 18 includes Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You), Dana Costello, Scott Cote, Andrea Fleming, James D. Gish, Alan H. Green, Danielle Lee James, John Jellison (Come From Away), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Garrett Long (The Music Man), Karen Murphy, Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), Jennifer Smith, Chandler Sinks, Pablo Torres, Curtis Wiley, Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone), and Laura Woyasz.

The rest of the creative team is York producing artistic director James Morgan as scenic designer, Rob Denton as lighting designer, Fan Zhang as costume designer, Meghan O’Beirne as assistant costume designer, Josh Liebert as sound designer, Caite Hevner as projection designer, Amanda Joshi as associate director, Alexa Racioppi as associate choreographer, and Vincent Gunn as associate scenic designer.

Tickets are on sale now here.