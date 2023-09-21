Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, Melanie Mayron, JoBeth Williams to Star in New Off-Broadway Comedy
Madwomen of the West, a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh, will run off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre from November 11-January 1.
Starring is a cast of TV, film, and theater veterans: Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Marilu Henner (Taxi), Melanie Mayron (thirtysomething), and JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist). They play four friends at a birthday brunch in this work about what it means to be a woman in the 21st century.
Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort) directs. The design team will be announced soon.