Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, Melanie Mayron, JoBeth Williams to Star in New Off-Broadway Comedy

They lead the cast of Madwomen of the West by Sandra Tsing Loh.

Madwomen of the West, a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh, will run off-Broadway at the Actors Temple Theatre from November 11-January 1.

Starring is a cast of TV, film, and theater veterans: Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Marilu Henner (Taxi), Melanie Mayron (thirtysomething), and JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist). They play four friends at a birthday brunch in this work about what it means to be a woman in the 21st century.

Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort) directs. The design team will be announced soon.