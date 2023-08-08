Carmen Zilles and Kellie Overbey to Star in Christina Masciotti’s No Good Things Dwell in the Flesh

Kellie Overbey (The Coast of Utopia), Carmen Zilles (Epiphany), and T. Ryder Smith (Oslo) will appear in the world premiere of Christina Masciotti’s No Good Things Dwell in the Flesh, which is set to begin previews at A.R.T/New York Theatres on September 6 ahead of an official opening on September 10. Performances are scheduled through September 23.

An official description reads, “Set in present-day Queens, No Good Things Dwell in the Flesh features an immigrant master tailor struggling to convince her assistant to take over her business as she loosens her grip on the material world. When her deranged ex-boyfriend begins to stalk her in her shop, she’s forced to reconsider what her legacy can be and make peace with what can’t be fixed, salvaged, or even known.”

Jeffrey Brabant, Annie Fang, and Megan Lomax round out the cast. The play is directed by Rory McGregor.

The creative team for No Good Things Dwell in the Flesh includes Brendan Gonzales Boston (scenic design), Johanna Pan (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brian Hickey (sound design), and Nat Kelley DiMario (production stage manager) with Alexandre Bleau (casting director), and Charmian Hoare (dialect coach).