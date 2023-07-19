Broadway Run of Grey House to End on July 30

Levi Holloway’s Grey House will end its Broadway run on July 30. Tickets had been on sale through September at the Lyceum Theatre, where it began performances April 29 and opened on May 30.

The play is described as follows: “When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what’s true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.”

The cast is led by Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Millicent Simmonds, Cyndi Coyne, Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin, and Eamon Patrick O’Connell. Understudies are Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld, and Luca Thomas.

Joe Mantello directs a creative team that includes Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Rudy Mance (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), and Ellenore Scott(Choreography). Andrew Morrill serves as director of artistic sign language.

Reviews of the production were mixed; our critic called it a “camp horror guilty pleasure.”