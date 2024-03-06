Broadway Revival of Spamalot Sets Closing Date

The new Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot will end its run at the St. James Theatre on April 7. A national tour is expected to launch in the fall of 2025.

The current company includes Jonathan Bennett as Sir Robin, Alex Brightman as Lancelot, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Ethan Slater as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad, along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton. Original cast members of this revival included Michael Urie and Taran Killam, who have since departed the cast.

The Tony-winning musical Spamalot, which originally opened on Broadway in 2005, is based on the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail and features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle. This revival is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, and came to Broadway following a run at the Kennedy Center

The production has scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson, and music direction by John Bell.

Our critic said this revival has “an excellent cast of consummate comedians and a script that derives its humor from the timelessly absurd.”