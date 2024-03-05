Boris III and More Announced for Brits Off Broadway Season

59E59 Theaters has announced seven productions for the Brits Off Broadway 2024 Season, their annual celebration of the UK’s most innovative theater. Brits Off Broadway has been running at 59E59 Theaters since its founding by Elysabeth Kleinhans in 2004. Brits Off Broadway will run April 24-June 30.

The Brits Off Broadway season includes The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria, presented by Out Of The Forest Theatre in association with Something For The Weekend. The comedy by Sasha Wilson and Joseph Cullen takes place in 1943 when Bulgaria’s King Boris III must choose a side in the war. In this play featuring live music inspired by Bulgarian and Jewish folk tunes, a bunch of underdogs use every trick in the book to outwit the Nazis and save nearly 50,000 Jewish lives. Hannah Hauer-King directs a cast that includes Lawrence Boothman, Joseph Cullen, Clare Fraenkel, David Leopold, and Sasha Wilson. It runs May 2-June 2.

The season also includes Lorenzo by Ben Target, Windrush Secret by Rodreguez King-Dorset, Watson: The Final Problem by Bert Coules and Tim Marriot, and Chopped Liver & Unions by J.J. Leppink. The season will conclude with Appraisal by Tim Marriot and Blizzard by Emily Woof.