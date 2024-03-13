Billions Star Maggie Siff to Lead Off-Broadway Cast of Breaking the Story

This world premiere drama by Alexis Scheer will also feature Tala Ashe, Geneva Carr, Julie Halston, and Matthew Saldívar.

Second Stage Theater has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Breaking the Story, which is set to begin previews at the Tony Kiser Theater on May 15 ahead of an official opening night on June 4.

Billions actor Maggie Siff will star as Marina, a foreign war correspondent who is considering hanging up her press badge and settling down with her cameraman boyfriend. She’s about to collect a lifetime achievement award for her journalism, but can she ever truly walk away?

Scheer is the author of the controversial play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, which performed off-Broadway in 2019. She recently made her Broadway debut adapting the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella.

Joining Siff will be a cast of New York stage stalwarts, including Tala Ashe (English), Geneva Carr (“Bull”), Julie Halston (Hairspray), Louis Ozawa (“Jack Ryan”), Gabrielle Policano (Baby Girl), and Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet).

Jo Bonney directs the production, which will feature scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Darron L West, projection design by Elaine J. McCarthy, and original music by Dan Ryan.

Second Stage recently announced plans to vacate the Tony Kiser Theater at the end of 2024.