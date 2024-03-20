Billie Holiday Theatre Launches Spring Season With Lynn Nottage’s Fabulation

The Billie Holiday Theatre in Bed Stuy will launch its spring 2024 season, entitled “RESISTANCE,” with a revival of Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ruined). This production is a homecoming of sorts for Nottage, a Brooklyn native who had her first theater experience at the Billie. The run will also mark the institution’s first major theater production under the leadership of its new executive director Shadawn Smith. The show will run April 11-May 19, with opening night on April 18.

Directed by Martavius Parrish, this production of Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine features Felicia Curry (Into The Woods) as Undine through May 6. Kedren A Spencer (Ain’t No Mo’) will assume the role for the remaining two weeks of the production. The supporting cast includes Stephanie Pope (Pippin) as Mother, Evander Duck Jr. (Blue Bloods) as Father, Sharon Hope (Orange Is The New Black) as Grandma, Mariyea Jackson as Stephie, Roland Lane as Flow, Tito Livas as Hervé, Blake Russell as Accountant, and Kimberlee Walker as an understudy.

Originally produced by Playwrights Horizon in 2004, Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine is a satirical tale set in New York City following successful African-American publicist Undine Barnes Calles as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband embezzles her hard-earned fortune and suddenly disappears, and she is forced to a return to a life she left behind.

The creative team for this production also includes associate director Khali Sykes, scenic designer Rodrigo Escalante, lighting designer Amara McNeil, costume designer Christopher Vergara, sound designer Germán Martinez, wig and make-up designer Nikiya Mathis, and props designer Jorge Rosario. Movement is by Karen Thornton, dialect work is by Josh Feliciano-Sanchez Moser, and dramaturgy is by Miranda Holliday.