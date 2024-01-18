Beth Leavel, Amber Iman Join Cast of New Broadway Musical Lempicka

Lead casting has been announced for Lempicka, a new musical based on the life of painter Tamara de Lempicka, which makes its Broadway debut beginning March 19 at the Longacre Theatre. Opening night is set for April 14.

As previously announced, Eden Espinosa, who originated the title role out of town, will star in the Broadway production. She will be joined by Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness. Espinosa, Samonsky, Stampley, and Johnson originated their roles at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018; Abud and Iman joined the cast in these roles during the 2022 La Jolla Playhouse production.

Featuring book, lyrics, and concept by Carson Kreitzer, and book and music by Matt Gould, Lempicka is directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. Set amid the Russian Revolution, Lempicka picks up as the title painter, her aristocratic husband, and their daughter flee to Paris. There, she finds a new muse in a prostitute named Rafaela, and Tamara must choose between her old life and a new one filled with possibility and passion.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Peter Nigrini (projection design), Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).