Bedlam Announces Its 2024 Season

The season includes The Assassination of Julius Caesar as Told by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw and a new musical.

Following the success of its run of Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, New York theater company Bedlam, led by artistic director Eric Tucker, announces its upcoming shows for 2024.

The Assassination of Julius Caesar as Told by William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw will have its world premiere at the West End Theatre, starting performances on February 24. The play is adapted and directed by Eric Tucker from Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare and Caesar and Cleopatra by George Bernard Shaw, combining Shakespeare and Shaw’s versions of the character of Julius Caesar into one. Casting and creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Music City is a new musical by Billboard Chart-topping country songwriter J.T. Harding, with a book by Peter Zinn. Performances start September 28 at the West End Theatre. The musical is a first-hand account of the drug epidemic in America and the struggling artist’s attempt at overcoming that war to achieve the dream of becoming a successful Nashville singer and songwriter.

Tucker directs the intimate musical, which features hit songs written by J.T. Harding for Uncle Kracker, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Dierks Bently, Kenny Chesney, and Florida Georgia Line in addition to seven original songs written for the show. Casting and creative team will be announced in the coming months.