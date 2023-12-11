BD Wong and More to Lead World Premiere of Kate Attwell’s Big Data in San Francisco

American Conservatory Theater announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Kate Attwell’s Big Data, running from February 15-March 10 at ACT’s Toni Rembe Theater in San Francisco.

The cast of Big Data features, in alphabetical order, Gabriel Brown as Sam, Rosie Hallett as Lucy, Julia McNeal as Didi, Michael Phillis as Timmy, Harold Surratt as Joe, Jomar Tagatac as Max, and Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly, Jurassic Park) as M. The understudy cast includes Eddie Ewell, Norman Gee, Jeremy Kahn, Stacy Ross, and Megan Trout.

Sam loves Timmy, and Lucy loves Max, but when Sam and Lucy’s parents make a shocking announcement, the family is forced to confront what’s distracted them from each other, and the legacy they’ll leave behind. Tony winner and ACT artistic director Pam MacKinnon directs.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Tanya Orellana, costume designer Lydia Tanji, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer Madeleine Oldham, and projection designers Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson.