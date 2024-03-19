Back to the Future North American Tour Announces Its Doc Brown and Marty McFly

Lead producer Colin Ingram and Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, announced initial casting for the North American tour of Back to the Future: The Musical. The tour will star Don Stephenson (The Producers) as Doc Brown and newcomer Caden Brauch as Marty McFly. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The tour will launch this June at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, following preview performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Additional stops include Washington, DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with more to be announced. Click here for a complete list of announced tour stops.

Back to the Future: The Musical is currently running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film about a teenager accidentally transported from 1985 to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, and additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The creative team is led by director John Rando and features set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designers Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Finn Ross, choreographer Chris Bailey, musical supervisor and arranger Nick Finlow, illusion designer Chris Fisher, orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arranger David Chase.