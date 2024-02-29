Avantika, Tony Danza, Tovah Feldshuh, Tonya Pinkins to Star in Windows

Windows, a new play written by New York Times bestselling author Tawni O’Dell, will make its world premiere in a limited engagement for five performances March 25-27 at the Town Hall. Mitchell Maxwell directs the production, which stars Avantika (Mean Girls), Craig Bierko (The Music Man), Tony Danza (Who’s The Boss), Erin Darke (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Tovah Feldshuh (Golda’s Balcony), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Carolyn McCormick (Law & Order), Jesse Nager (Motown: The Musical), and Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam).

Windows — adapted from the podcast Closing the Distance, an episodic series performed and recorded by celebrated actors during the early days of the pandemic — brings to light the enormous changes that have washed over everyone since the pandemic of 2020 forced us to change from the inside out.

The design team includes set designers Rob Bissinger and Anita La Scala, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, costume designer David Woolard, and sound designer Bill Toles.