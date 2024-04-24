Atlantic Theater Company Announces Complete Casting for The Welkin

Atlantic Theater Company announced complete casting for the American premiere of The Welkin, written by Tony Award nominee Lucy Kirkwood (The Children) and directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson (Fairview). The Welkin runs from May 16-June 30, with an official opening on June 12.

Joining the cast are Hannah Cabell (The Father), Glenn Fitzgerald (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Nadine Malouf (Grief Hotel), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), and Simone Recasner (Ain’t No Mo’). They join previously announced Tilly Botsford, Paige Gilbert (A Raisin In The Sun), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jennifer Nikki Kidwell (Underground Railroad Game), Mary McCann (Harper Regan), Emily Cass McDonnell (I’m Revolting), MacKenzie Mercer, Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve), Dale Soules (Orange Is the New Black), Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Haley Wong (Mary Gets Hers).

In rural England, 1759, the country awaits the return of Halley’s comet as a young woman is sentenced to death. When she tries to escape the noose by claiming she is pregnant, twelve ordinary women gather to decide whether she is telling the truth.

The Welkin will feature sets by dots, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Palmer Hefferan, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wigs by Cookie Jordan, makeup by Gabrielle “Gabbie” Vincent, movement by David Neumann, intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson, fight direction by Sean Griffin and Gerardo Rodriguez, and props by Noah Mease.