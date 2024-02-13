Appropriate to Move to the Belasco Theatre

The hit Broadway drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will extend its run at a new venue.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate will extend its Broadway run in a new venue. The incendiary domestic drama will play its final performance at the Helen Hayes Theater on March 3 in order to make way for Paula Vogel’s Mother Play, which is slated to begin previews at the Hayes on April 2. Appropriate will reopen at the Belasco Theatre on March 25 for a run scheduled through June 23.

About a family of downwardly mobile Southern aristocrats who have returned to their ancestral plantation house to sort through the worldly possessions of a recently deceased patriarch, Appropriate marks the Broadway debut of Jacobs-Jenkins, whose other plays include An Octoroon and The Comeuppance.

The transfer engagement of Appropriate will feature Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Graham Campbell, Lincoln Cohen, and Everett Sobers. Lila Neugebauer directs.

Elle Fanning, who played the role of “River” at the Hayes, is unavailable to transfer with the production. Her replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

TheaterMania called Appropriate “the most electrifying Broadway play of 2023.” Click here to read our full review.