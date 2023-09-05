Andrew Polec and More Cast in Two River Theater Production of Hair

Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of the rock musical Hair, which is set to perform September 30 through October 22.

With book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot, Hair is about a circle of hippies in New York’s Washington Square Park living their truth while dissenting against the materialism and violent tendencies of a triumphant postwar America. Last revived on Broadway in 2011, it features memorable ditties like “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and “Let the Sunshine In.” With 12 cast members and 7 band members, it will be the largest musical Two River has ever produced.

James Vásquez directs the production, with original choreography by Mayte Natalio. This production was originally staged at San Diego’s Old Globe.

Andrew Polec, who was recently seen in The Beautiful Lady at La MaMa and who played the role of Berger in the San Diego run of Hair, will reprise the role at Two River.

Additionally, the cast features Devin Cortez as Ensemble, Jordan Dobson as Claude, Tiffany Frances as Ensemble, Tré Frazier as Hud, Delaney Love as Ensemble, Janelle McDermoth as Dionne, Olivia Oguma as Jeanie, Olivia Puckett as Shelia, Angel Sigala as Woof, Bailey Day Sonner as Crissy, and Darius Wright as Ensemble.

The creative team includes scenic designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer David Reynoso, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Drew Levy, music supervisor Geoffrey Ko, music director Noah Teplin, wig, hair & makeup designer J. Jared Janas, intimacy consultant Noelle Diane Johnson, associate choreographer Delaney Love, associate director Noelle Marion, stage Manager E Sara Barnes, and assistant stage manager Gracie Carleton.