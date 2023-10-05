American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani to Star in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Nick Fradiani, the 2015 winner of American Idol, will take over the role of “Neil Diamond – Then” in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting on October 31. Fradiani has been the alternate for the role since the show’s world premiere. He takes over the role from Will Swenson, who plays his final performance on October 29.

After winning American Idol, Fradiani released his debut solo project, Hurricane, in 2016. Since 2017, he has toured the country and independently released multiple singles including “I’ll Wait For You,” “Never Gonna,” and “Empire.” He released his second full-length album, Past My Past, in 2022.

A Beautiful Noise uses Diamond’s songs to explore the singer-songwriter’s life from his childhood in Brooklyn through his break into songwriting in the 1960s and his rise to superstardom in the 1970s and beyond. The musical has a book by Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Olivier winner Steven Hoggett.

In addition to Fradiani, the cast of A Beautiful Noise also features Tony nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Shirine Babb as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub and Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Ninako Donville, Paige Faure, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman, MiMi Scardulla, and Deandre Sevon.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Tony winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production also has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Paladino, and Usifer.