Alex Edelman’s Just For Us Coming to HBO This Spring

Alex Edelman’s hit solo show Just for Us is coming to HBO this April, with the exact date to be announced.

Shot in front of a live audience at the Hudson Theatre during its 2023 Broadway engagement, Edelman’s autobiographical comedy is is about the time he attended a meeting of white nationalists in Queens, a particularly awkward encounter for a Jewish comedian that he brought on himself through his own curiosity. But can he turn antisemitic lemons into hilarious lemonade?

TheaterMania’s review of the Broadway run called it “comedy lightning in a bottle.” You can read that full review here. You can also read our interview with Edelman here.

The show is directed by the late Adam Brace, and originated off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre before moving to extended runs at the SoHo Playhouse, Greenwich House, and finally Broadway. Alex Timbers directed the filmed version.