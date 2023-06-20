Alex Brightman, Colin Donnell Join The Shark Is Broken on Broadway

The pair will co-star with Ian Shaw in this comedy about the making of Jaws.

Alex Brightman and Colin Donnell will join Ian Shaw in the Broadway premiere of The Shark Is Broken, a new comedy about the making of Jaws.

Shaw, a co-author of the play (with Joseph Nixon), is set to play his father, Robert Shaw, a role he originated during successful runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London’s West End. Brightman will play Richard Dreyfuss and Donnell takes on the role of Roy Scheider.

Directed by Guy Masterson, The Shark Is Broken begins performances at the Golden Theatre on July 25 ahead of an August 10 opening. It has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and video design by Nina Dunn.

Click here to read the review of the West End run of The Shark Is Broken, which our sibling site, WhatsOnStage, called “utterly splendid.”