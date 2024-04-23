Adi Roy to Play Title Role in Aladdin on Broadway

Adi Roy will take over the title role in Aladdin on Broadway beginning Tuesday, June 4. Roy joins the Broadway company directly from the North American tour, which he has led since it launched in the fall of 2022. He will play the tour’s final performance in Costa Mesa, California, on May 12. Michael Maliakel will play his final performance as Aladdin on Broadway on June 2.

Roy’s other theater credits include Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.

The rest of the current cast of Aladdin includes Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak, and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston, and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.

Aladdin, adapted from the 1992 Academy Award-winning animated Disney film, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita), and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The design team includes Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, sound designer Ken Travis, illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette, and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team includes music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, orchestrator Danny Troob, and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.