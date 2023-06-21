Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, and More to Serve as Coaches for 14th Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has announced the group of theater professionals serving as coaches and judges for the 14th annual Jimmy Awards. Corbin Bleu will host the ceremony on Monday, June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre and the event will be streamed live in its entirety on YouTube and Facebook.

This year’s coaches will be Jenni Barber (Sunday in the Park With George), Max Chernin (Parade), Maryann Hu (My Fair Lady), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Telly Leung (Allegiance), Howard McGillin (Parade), and Desi Oakley (Waitress national tour). They will mentor 96 high school students from across America who will compete for the Best Performance by an Actor and Actress awards on Monday evening.

The panel of judges selecting the semifinalists, finalists, and winners will be Khady Kamara, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, T. Oliver Reid, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernie Telsey, and Sergio Trujillo. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Jimmy Awards ceremony will also include special guest presenters, who will introduce various awards, musical numbers, and tributes. Former Jimmy Awards finalist and two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) will present the Week-in-Review video highlighting the nominees’ week in New York City, while Wicked star McKenzie Kurtz will introduce the Tribute to Touring number.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards(named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander), is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage.