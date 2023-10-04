A Christmas Story, The Musical Is Coming to Los Angeles in a New Production

A Christmas Story, The Musical, based on the 1983 movie, is coming to the Ahmanson in a newly expanded production mounted for Los Angeles. It runs December 5-December 31.

The musical, which is about young Ralphie Parker’s childhood in 1940s Indiana as he tries to get an official Red Ryder toy BB gun for Christmas, opened on Broadway in 2012. It has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land, and a book by Joseph Robinette.

This production is directed by Matt Lenz with choreography by Warren Carlyle, who also choreographed the Broadway production.