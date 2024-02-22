39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards to Honor Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Dominique Morisseau

The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, the only New York theater award to exclusively honor off-Broadway, will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 7pm at NYU Skirball. Special award recipients for 2024 include a lifetime achievement award for Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lackawanna Blues). In addition, Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew) will be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk, and Ars Nova will be recognized for its outstanding body of work. The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Nominations for the competitive categories will be announced on April 4. The voting committee is made up of representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, as well as theater journalists, academics, and other off-Broadway professionals.

The event will be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning April 4.